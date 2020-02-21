Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood

Published: February 21, 2020, 6:25 am Updated: February 21, 2020, 7:00 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Friday in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the 3300 block of Washington Street near State Road 408.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, deputies said.

No details about the shooting, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.