Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood

Victim taken to Orlando hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Friday in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the 3300 block of Washington Street near State Road 408.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, deputies said.

No details about the shooting, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

