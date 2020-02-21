Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood
Victim taken to Orlando hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Friday in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the 3300 block of Washington Street near State Road 408.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds, deputies said.
No details about the shooting, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.
Man shot in Orange County neighborhood, live update at 6:55 with what we know @news6wkmg https://t.co/xuEOEjXa35 pic.twitter.com/gFGaAZtrgO— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 21, 2020
