More officers to patrol Silver Star Road to improve pedestrian and bike safety

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More officers are going to patrol a section of Silver Star Road for a couple of months to improve pedestrian and bike safety, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said Orange County is in the top 25 in the state for crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Investigators said the High Visibility Enforcement Details will last from Feb. 28 to May 1.

Drivers can expect more officers on Silver Star Road from Bowness Avenue to Coventry Lane.

Officers said investigators will also be on West Colonial Drive from State Road 429 to Good Homes Road.

Authorities said many traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists have happened in these sections.

The goal of the extra patrols is to increase awareness of and compliance of traffic laws for pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists, according to police.