Local News

Orlando police search for murder suspect in Vacation Lodge shooting

Anthony Manso is wanted for the murder of Richard Bailey

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Police said they are searching for Anthony Manso, he is wanted for the murder of Richard Bailey.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a murder suspect in the fatal shooting at Vacation Lodge on Orange Blossom Trail from Jan. 22.

Police said they are searching for Anthony Manso, he is wanted for the murder of Richard Bailey.

Investigators said he has an active warrant for first-degree murder with a firearm.

Authorities said he is believed to be with his girlfriend Karyne Pierre-Louis, she is wanted for questioning only.

Officers said Manso should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has any information about Manso’s whereabouts should call the Orlando Police Department.

Earlier this week, Deundre Jerome Davis, 21, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting.

