Police hope evidence left at scene of fatal Oakland hit-and-run will help locate driver

OAKLAND, Fla. – Authorities are hoping pieces of evidence left at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Oakland will help them find the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash that left a grandmother of five dead.

Investigators said Sheena Rodriguez, 57, was crossing Colonial Drive just west of Tubb Street on Sunday with her husband when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan driving west toward Clermont.

Police in Oakland and Winter Garden are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a driver who they say hit and killed a 57-year-old woman crossing the street. (Rodriquez family)

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

The vehicle, described as an older model Nissan sedan, never stopped after hitting Rodriguez and continued driving west, possibly into Lake County or onto Florida’s Turnpike, according to police.

Investigators are hoping a Nissan emblem and chrome grill molding left at the crash scene will help them locate the vehicle.

Police said it’s unclear if there is damage to the vehicle’s hood, grill, or radiator plastic molding surrounding the emblem on the front of the car.

Oakland police are working with the Winter Garden Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver are asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 407-656-9797.