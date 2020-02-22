Orange County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old woman

49ºF

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Lee Broaddus was seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Palm Lane in Orange County.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a purple sweater and multi-colored pajama pants.

Deputies said she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.

