Orange County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Lee Broaddus was seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Palm Lane in Orange County.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a purple sweater and multi-colored pajama pants.

Deputies said she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.