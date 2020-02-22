Orange County deputies searching for missing 81-year-old woman
She was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Palm Lane in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Lee Broaddus was seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Palm Lane in Orange County.
Investigators said she was last seen wearing a purple sweater and multi-colored pajama pants.
Deputies said she suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.
