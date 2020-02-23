1 person dead after fire involving RV in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a fire involving an RV on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the department received multiple 911 calls related to a house fire, with the initial call coming in at about 7:43 p.m. Saturday reporting fire coming from an RV in the 100 block of North Hart Boulevard.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke, along with several hazards, including multiple propane tanks, officials said.

Crews entered the structure, where they found an adult victim who was pronounced at the scene, officials said. The victim was not identified.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but officials said the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived to investigate. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene Saturday.

Officials said the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The fire was out as of Saturday night. Officials said a few units remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported by authorities.

