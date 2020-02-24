Attention Orlando shoppers: Today is the last day to score up to 90% off at Earth Fare

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earth Fare, the supermarket specializing in natural and organic products, is offering significant discounts before it permanently closes all 50 of its locations by Tuesday.

Out of the four Central Florida locations, the Rockledge and Ocala stores close Monday while both Orlando locations close Tuesday.

This means steep savings for the remaining stock with discounts ranging from 50% to 90%.

The Ashville, North Carolina-based grocery chain announced its closure Feb. 3, just two weeks after Lucky’s Market announced it will be closing its stores as well.

Company officials attributed the closing to “challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt.”