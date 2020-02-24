Dead body found during brush fire investigation in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Crews responding to a brush fire Saturday found a man dead, lying behind a tent, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Coast firefighters responded to an area behind 110 Cypress Point Parkway Saturday night to extinguish a 50 by 50 foot brush fire and while they were there, they found a man lying behind a tent, face down, hunched in the fetal position over a fallen tree, records show.

Deputies said the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness and a firefighter both saw a man exiting the woods at the time of the fire, according to the report. The witness asked the man what happened but the man said he didn’t know and pedaled off on his bicycle, authorities said.

Deputies said they located the man nearby. It’s unclear what he told authorities, if anything.

Officials have not provided information on the man’s cause of death but the Palm Coast Fire Department noted that the area was being considered a crime scene.