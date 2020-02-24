Florida man gets life in prison for strangling wife to death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of strangling his wife over a possible affair has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Solice was arrested in July 2018 after Orange County deputies found his wife, Amy Solice, unconscious at their apartment on Gateway Point Circle.

The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Deputies say her husband surrendered at the scene.

Matthew Solice said he and his wife had been having marital problems and she had moved out and would come over only to watch their son, according to an arrest affidavit. The two got into an argument, and Matthew Solice said his wife admitted to having an affair with someone at work, officials said.

Today we got the chance to meet with the father of a domestic violence victim, Amy Solice after her killer was sentenced to life in prison. Please take the time to listen to Amy's story and know that we are ALWAYS here to help #ProudToProtectAndServe pic.twitter.com/8AiJuvlByH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 21, 2020

The argument escalated and Solice became violent, according to officials.

The couple’s son was in the apartment during the incident, according to deputies.

Matthew Solice was charged with second-degree murder.

Orange County deputies tweeted Friday that a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Anyone who is in a domestic violence crisis can call Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential hotline at 407-886-2856. You can also visit its website here for more information.