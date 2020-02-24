Noisy neighbor: Marion County man accused of refusing to turn music down, threatening deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies say a Marion County man enjoyed his music and his moonshine a little too much Sunday, landing him behind bars.

Authorities arrived at a home in Marion County before dawn as they investigated an anonymous noise complaint. Body camera video shows deputies found a 51-year-old shirtless man with a cowboy hat and wearing camo shorts standing in front of a home with music blasting.

“How you doing? Hey, can you turn the radio down?" a deputy is heard asking the man. The man, identified as Rick Lee Miller, proceeds to yell expletives and threatens to kill the deputy from the road, according to the video.

The deputy asks Miller if he has any weapons on him, as he tells him not to approach the patrol vehicle.

“Do me a favor, we just want you to turn the radio down, that’s it,” the deputy said. “If you do that I’m out of here.”

[WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW]

Noisy Neighbor NOISY NEIGHBOR GOES TO JAIL AFTER THREATENING DEPUTIES In the early morning hours of Saturday, February 23rd, 2020, Sergeant Levay responded to an anonymous noise complaint at a local residence where he found Rick Lee Miller, party of 1, enjoying his music and moonshine. Sergeant Levay tried to reason with Rick, but, being the party animal he is, Rick wasn't having it. He threatened to shoot Sergeant Levay, became combative with deputies, and was eventually tased. Next time, we recommend taking the party inside and turning the music down. Rick was treated to an all-inclusive stay at our infamous Gold Star Hotel (without his radio). Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 24, 2020

Video shows Miller continued to yell at the deputy, asking who reported him. At first, he’s seen complying with the deputy’s orders while cussing and still making threats.

“Don’t you ever come up on me like that again, I’ll shoot you where you’re standing," Miller said. “I promise you.”

Body camera video shows the deputy report the situation via radio, saying Miller is threatening him and matters seem to be escalating.

“Is that a gun you got on ya?” the deputy asks. “I need you to turn the radio down.”

As Miller approaches the home the music cuts out and deputies follow him with guns drawn. Video shows Miller continued to be verbally aggressive and a deputy eventually used a Taser on him before putting him in handcuffs.

Once restrained, deputies find a firearm and a knife on him, according to the video. Miller continues to argue with deputies from the ground.

Miller is now facing a string of charges including the use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and breach of peace.

“Next time, we recommend taking the party inside and turning the music down,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.