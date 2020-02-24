Ocala police search for missing woman

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Police said Shamara T. McCants was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at Raw Hyde Live, a music venue at 718 S. Pine Ave. Her last known communication was when she texted a friend at 2:37 a.m., police said.

McCants has not had any contact with friends or family members, nor has she made any posts on her social media accounts, since sending the text message, according to police.

McCants was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket with a checkered pattern across the front.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.