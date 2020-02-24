79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

Local News

Person of interest in Orange County homicide arrested

Jayson Cornelius’ involvement in homicide still being determined, deputies say

Tags: Orange County, crime
Detectives want to question Jayson Cornelius.
Detectives want to question Jayson Cornelius. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a 69-year-old Orange County man was arrested Monday on unrelated charges, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmie Freeman Jr. was found dead around 4:23 p.m. Feb. 21 at a location on Hartford Place, records show. Authorities have not released information Freeman’s cause of death but determined it was a homicide.

Last week, deputies said they wanted to speak with Jayson Holliewood Cornelius, 44, about the case.

Cornelius was arrested Monday on a warrant in an unrelated case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“His involvement, if any, in the Hartford Place homicide of Jimmie Freeman Jr. is still being determined by detectives,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.