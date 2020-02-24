Person of interest in Orange County homicide arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a 69-year-old Orange County man was arrested Monday on unrelated charges, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmie Freeman Jr. was found dead around 4:23 p.m. Feb. 21 at a location on Hartford Place, records show. Authorities have not released information Freeman’s cause of death but determined it was a homicide.

Last week, deputies said they wanted to speak with Jayson Holliewood Cornelius, 44, about the case.

Cornelius was arrested Monday on a warrant in an unrelated case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“His involvement, if any, in the Hartford Place homicide of Jimmie Freeman Jr. is still being determined by detectives,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.