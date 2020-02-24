78ºF

Principal hit by slow-moving vehicle in Millennia Gardens Elementary parking lot

Driver found to be at fault

ORLANDO, Fla. – The principal of Millennia Gardens Elementary was hit by a slow-moving vehicle Monday morning in the school’s parking lot, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m.

Principal Michelle Carralero was treated on scene for minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Police said the driver was at fault.

