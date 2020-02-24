74ºF

Woman, 32, struck, killed by train in Cocoa

Fatal crash reported near Dixon Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

COCOA, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in Cocoa, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Dixon Boulevard.

According to Cocoa police, dispatchers received a call from an employee at the Florida East Coast Railway reporting a southbound train had struck a pedestrian about 150 yards south of the Dixon Boulevard crossing.

Police said it’s believed the woman was killed on impact. Her name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

