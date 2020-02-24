Woman, 32, struck, killed by train in Cocoa
Fatal crash reported near Dixon Boulevard
COCOA, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in Cocoa, police said.
The fatal crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Dixon Boulevard.
According to Cocoa police, dispatchers received a call from an employee at the Florida East Coast Railway reporting a southbound train had struck a pedestrian about 150 yards south of the Dixon Boulevard crossing.
Police said it’s believed the woman was killed on impact. Her name has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
