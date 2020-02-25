39-year-old man walking on side of I-95 killed in crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was walking in the inside shoulder of southbound I-95 by mile marker 259 around 9:20 p.m.

The driver involved, 67-year-old Marcia Harden, was traveling southbound in the left lane.

Troopers say for an unknown reason, the man walked into the southbound lanes directly into the path of Harden’s vehicle. The front of the vehicle struck the man.

No word on if any charges will be filed. Troopers are working to notify family.