Central Florida Puerto Rican groups calling on government for disaster relief funding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of the Puerto Rican diaspora and nonprofit organizations gathered Tuesday to discuss the need for help on the island nearly two months after earthquakes rocked the U.S. territory.

Central Florida-based Puerto Rican groups are urging for more relief supplies for residents.

Officials say dozens of residents continue to sleep in tents and some refuse to go home because of the ongoing earthquakes which began Dec. 28, 2019.

On Monday, Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vasquez urged the U.S. Senate to pass earthquake disaster relief legislation that could provide funds for emergency disaster supplies.

“We urge the government to give the money that Puerto Rico needs. This is not a political stunt. These are lives that are in danger because of the federal government and because of the state government,” said Jochy Cora-Santiago, with Respeta Mi Gente.

Cora-Santiago explained many senior citizens in Puerto Rico are in need of beds, walkers, wheelchairs and medical supplies.

Anyone who would like to donate to relief efforts can contact the Orlando Hispanic Lions Club using their website, or call Pam-American Latino Express at (407) 582-9040.