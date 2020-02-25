Deputies investigate possible carjacking near Florida Mall
Search for suspect ongoing, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies were called to an area near the Florida Mall Tuesday for a report of a possible carjacking, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they got the call just after 11 a.m. and responded to Consulate Drive where the victims said they were forced out of a vehicle by a man.
The victims are currently safe and accounted for, and the vehicle has been recovered, investigators said.
At this time, deputies say they are still looking for the suspect.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.