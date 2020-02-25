Deputies investigate possible carjacking near Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies were called to an area near the Florida Mall Tuesday for a report of a possible carjacking, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they got the call just after 11 a.m. and responded to Consulate Drive where the victims said they were forced out of a vehicle by a man.

The victims are currently safe and accounted for, and the vehicle has been recovered, investigators said.

At this time, deputies say they are still looking for the suspect.