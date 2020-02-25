Inmate likely overdosed at Volusia County jail, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate who was found unresponsive in her jail cell early Monday morning likely died as a result of a drug overdose, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tina M. Giovino, 41, was found around 4:25 a.m. and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Giovino’s death is still under investigation and an autopsy will need to be conducted, but deputies said the circumstances and evidence gathered at the scene are consistent with a drug overdose.

No further details were immediately available.