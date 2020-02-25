Man kidnapped in Clermont, sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man was kidnapped at gunpoint outside a rehab facility in Clermont Monday and forced to drive to a wooded area where he was sexually assaulted and robbed, according to officials with the Clermont Police Department.

Police said a man was forced into his vehicle at gunpoint by two men in the parking lot of the Clermont Health & Rehab facility on Minnehaha Avenue. The victim was forced to drive himself and the two men to a rural area in Groveland, officials said. The man was robbed and sexually assaulted in a wooded area, police said.

The two attackers left on foot and the victim drove away in his own vehicle, according to the department.

Clermont police are searching for two men they say were involved in the attack. A suspect description was not immediately available.

An administrator with the nonprofit Clermont Health & Rehab confirmed to News 6 that police are investigating a possible criminal incident that happened in the facility parking lot at 51 E Minnehaha Ave.

“Clermont Health & Rehab is aware of the alleged crime that took place in the parking lot and is working with law enforcement to ensure all information needed is provided to assist them in resolving this matter,” the email said. “Care and safety for our residents and staff is the most important responsibility for all of us at Clermont Health & Rehab.”

The investigation is ongoing.