Manatee and calf rescued after repeat fishing line injury

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A manatee and her female calf were rescued Monday after after the mother’s flippers became infected from a fishing line injury, causing damage that kept her baby from nursing, members of the Save the Manatee Club said.

The manatee, named Una, was injured when her fins were entangled with fishing line where the same injury had occurred previously, according to a Facebook post. Rescuers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium said they were able to remove a large chunk of the tangled line, but infection had already set in, causing her flipper to deteriorate. Researchers said they were concerned the injury would keep her calf from nursing properly.

A capture team from Florida Fish and Wildlife, SeaWorld Orlando, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Blue Spring State Park, Save the Manatee Club, and Volusia County were able to capture Una and her calf so they could be treated and rehabilitated.

The Save the Manatee Club offers an “adoption” program where for a donation, you can help sponsor the rescue of Una and her calf, and will receive an adoption certificate from the club, along with other incentives. For more information on how you can adopt Una and help the Save the Manatee Club, visit their site here.