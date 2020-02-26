2 men caught placing skimmers at Lake Mary gas station, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were caught placing skimmers at a Lake Mary gas station on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigator saw the men enter a locked pump credit card reader area on two pumps at the Kangaroo Express on Lake Mary Boulevard.

Deputies said an investigator saw the men recover a skimmer device.

Both men are facing multiple felony charges.

Earlier this month, the owner of a gas station on Curry Ford Road in Orlando told News 6 he found out someone installed skimming devices inside the gas pumps.

Back in December, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Agent Justin Wood said there is no way to tell now if a pump has a skimmer from the outside.

He said skimmers have evolved to become so small, they attach in seconds inside a pump.