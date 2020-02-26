Central Florida students make history as part of Army’s first nationwide oath of enlistment from space

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A handful of local students were selected to be part of a historic enlistment ceremony conducted by the U.S. Army from space.

The seven students we part of the first nationwide oath of enlistment from the International Space Station given by Army astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan. Morgan is a combat-veteran and was selected to be an astronaut in 2013.

The Army selected Lake Brantley High School’s TV production studio as one of the more than 100 locations where future soldiers pledged to protect the U.S. About 1,000 new recruits were sworn-in to the armed forces by Morgan via live video feed across the country.

“This is the first time they’re ever doing this,” Edgar Higareda, U.S. army recruiter said. “Before they even start their military career, they’re already doing a once in a lifetime experience.”

First nationwide oath of enlistment ceremony from space https://t.co/CTgesuu1dI — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) February 26, 2020

Dai Chin from Olympia High School, An Nguyen of Evan High School, Noah Belcher and Bryan Seely from Lyman High School, Ally Hawkins and Mariah Mendoza from Windermere High School and Linsey Alexander of Lake Brantley High School part of the ceremony.

The event, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, NASA and Space Center Houston, allowed for a questions-and-answers portion after the ceremony, allowing Alexander from LBHS to ask a question.

“You will at some time hear that voice saying maybe you should quit now and there are more comfortable ways to go about life," Morgan told her and the new recruits. “And that’s your signal that what you’re doing is worth doing.”

Recruits are set to ship out for basic training in June.