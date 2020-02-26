WATCH LIVE: DJ Johnny Magic back on airwaves, thanks community for support after losing home in fire

MAITLAND, Fla. – Popular morning DJ Johnny Magic returned to the airwaves Wednesday after he and his 12-year-old son lost their home in a devastating fire.

He spoke about the fire and how he and his son are coping after the event.

The fire broke out Feb. 21 at Magic’s home and quickly spread. Officials say it likely started in the chimney and is a total loss.

During these tough times, The Orlando XL 106.7 DJ says the support he has received in Central Florida has been overwhelming.

Fellow on-air radio host Brian Grimes has started a GoFundMe campaign. It has more than 1,500 donors and has raised more than $55,000 since it was created three days ago.

He was scheduled to thank the community in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Check back at clickorlando.com for updates.