Flagler County 15-year-old accused of creating child pornography, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy in January after investigators said he was manufacturing child pornography.

On Jan. 23, deputies served a search warrant on a home in Daytona North that officials say was “actively engaging in the manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.”

The 15-year-old is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of manufacturing child pornography.

Deputies searched the teen’s phone and found pictures and videos, some depicting adults having sexual intercourse with children under 10-years-old.

“Sex offenders and deviants in this area who think they’re going to operate with impunity have got another thing coming,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The arrest comes after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office began participating with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The task force consists of state and local authorities who are dedicated to responding to the online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation, child obscenity and pornography cases.

“If you are engaged in this behavior we are going to get you because these types of operations are only going to increase,” Staly said.