Man and woman found dead after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 11000 block of Purple Lilac Circle around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

This is just south of the Central Florida Parkway and just west of State Road 441.

Investigators said deputies found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation results show the man may have shot the woman and then shot himself.

The Sheriff’s Office said no suspects are believed to be outstanding at this point.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.