Report: Milwaukee police responding to shooting at Molson Coors HQ

Milwaukee police said they are responding to a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors campus Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a shooting.

Police tweeted they are investigating the incident in the 4000 block of West State Street.

“Please stay clear of the area at this time,” the tweet said. At 3:48 p.m. police described the scene as “active.”

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

At 3 p.m., the plant was in the middle of what would have been a shift change but the facility was on lockdown and employees were told to find a safe place to hide, according to CBS Chicago.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Nearby schools were also locked down, according to the newspaper.

The Molson Coors Beverage Co. operates MillerCoors.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the company to Molson Coors Brewing Co., instead of Miller Coors.