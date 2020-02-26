To pass or not to pass, Trooper Steve answers age old question

ORLANDO, Fla. – To pass or not to pass, that is the question.

My issue is if you’re questioning it this hard, you might not be exactly sure what to do and ultimately if you’re not 100% sure if you can pass, well you shouldn’t.

Passing when you “think” you can, can leave room for error. This is a traffic movement that requires 100% clarity to prevent a dangerous outcome.

Every day we pass cars, whether intentionally or not, it happens. But are we doing it legally and most importantly are we doing it safely?

Recently, several fatal crashes have occurred as a direct result of improper passing. I want to make this a thing of the past, but I’m going to need your help. From now on, we are going to need to start taking traffic a little more seriously.

The lines in the road, well they have meaning. Here are some things to know and commit to memory:

Broken line: Passing is allowed when safe to do so.

Broken line and solid line combination: You are allowed to pass, only when it’s safe and when the broken line is on your side of the road.

Single yellow line: Passing is allowed with extra caution.

Double solid line: No passing allowed at all.

There is one thing that is always required when changing direction of travel or switching lanes -- you’re turning signal.

You know other drivers can’t read your mind and it won’t work on its own, so don’t forget to use it.