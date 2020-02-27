Florida hospital worker accused of sucking patient’s toes says it’s a misunderstanding

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida hospital worker who was arrested after a patient accused him of sucking on her toes says he’s not a creep and the whole thing is a big misunderstanding, according to NBC-2.

Frantz Beldorin, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older.

WFTS reports that a patient at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers was in her bed sleeping around 11 p.m. when she said she felt something on her foot and at first thought it was a nurse checking on her but then she felt it two more times followed by a wet feeling between her toes.

She said she looked up to see Beldorin on his knees, bent over her foot, which she then pulled away from him, according to the TV station.

Beldorin, who was a hospital sitter assigned to watch over the other patient in the room, then returned to his chair.

After he was released from jail, Beldorin spoke to NBC-2, saying that he dropped his phone under her bed and was bent down with his hands on the edge of the bed to retrieve it.

“She’s afraid and we’re in the dark,” Beldorin told the TV station. “It’s a dark room, with a dark male at the foot of her bed. Don’t know what she’s like, I can understand... But I’m not trying to do that with you, for what?”

He said he’s lost his job and his reputation is now tarnished.

“It makes me look crazy or, like, creepy and I’m not. Like, I’m not that type of dude,” Beldorin said.

To watch his interview, go to NBC-2.com.