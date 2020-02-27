How Orange County students are celebrating Art in Our Schools month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – March is Art in Our Schools Month, and Orange County Public Schools students are celebrating by painting recycled banners.

Those banners will be hung throughout downtown Orlando in March. Each school participating has chosen a master artist and will create a work of art inspired by that artist.

According to Howard Middle School art teacher Kris Finn, her students are working on a piece inspired by Louis Comfort Tiffany. She says the banner will look like a stained glass window.

“This is an amazing thing for our students, anything we can do that really interacts with the community is so good for them. It just brings attention to what they are doing. Visual arts doesn’t always get that kind of attention because it’s not a performance-based art, but when it’s hanging up in the community like that, our students just love that,” she said.

Thanks to an in-kind donation, the city is hanging the banners at no cost. More than 100 banners will be on display.