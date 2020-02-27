Lake County crews set to repave 92 miles of deteriorating roads

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews in Lake County will begin the project of repaving 92 miles of deteriorating roads this week, according to the county’s public communications coordinator.

This project will take two years to complete.

County officials said in 2019 they allocated $10 million in sales tax revenue to repave the roads.

Roads in the worst condition will get worked on first.

“With the county’s transportation network continuing to age, this project will help us address the most urgent needs in an efficient and fiscally responsible way,” Lake County Manager Jeff Cole said in a news release.

The county’s website shared the list of roads to be worked on, click here to view the list.