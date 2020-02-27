Orlando woman wins $1,000 a week for life

An Orlando woman will now receive $1,000 a week for the next 20 years.

Natashia Velez, 31, bought a CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 25 drawing and walked away a winner, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release.

Velez opted to receive her winnings in annual installments of $52,000 a year for 20 years.

The ticket was purchased from the Wetherbee Marathon at 12253 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The retailer now receives a $2,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

CASH4LIFE is a multi-state game that offers two-lifetime prizes giving the chance of winning $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life.

Drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. ET.