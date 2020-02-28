Woman hit and killed by motorcyclist in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and daughter were hit by a motorcyclist in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The mother died at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to troopers.

The crash happened on the 1100 block of North Semoran Boulevard in Orlando, this is north of Old Cheney Highway.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to FHP.

The girl was transported to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to investigators.

FHP said the mother and her daughter were hit by the motorcyclist while they were crossing the road.

Investigators said the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a minivan.

A section of Semoran Boulevard is currently closed.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.