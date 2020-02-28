Florida’s Fourth Estate: How DNA forensics helps solve cold cases

This week on Florida's Fourth Estate we take a deep dive into DNA. News 6 investigator Mike Deforest tells us about a fascinating case in which an accused killer was found because his cousin put his DNA online. It took a clandestine mission to find the suspect and gather his DNA. The question is, do cases like this open Pandora's box?

Also, we break down the video of a 6-year-old’s arrest. The police officer has been fired for using zip ties to subdue the little girl and put her in his patrol car.

Floridians also showed love this week. A man jumps into a canal to save a stranger. a woman was having a seizure when she crashed into the water. Her car was sinking as one man jumped in to rescue her. All of this and more on this week’s Florida’s Fourth Estate.

