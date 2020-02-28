Vehicle fire causes delays on SR 408

ORLANDO, Fla. – A vehicle fire was causing delays on State Road 408.

Traffic cameras showed the vehicle in flames Friday afternoon on eastbound SR 408 approaching the I-4 exit.

Orlando police had eastbound lanes blocked while fire crews worked to put out the flames. Fire officials said the flames were out around 5:35 p.m. Transportation officials said 408 reopened to traffic a short time after.

No other details were immediately available.

