Woman accused of attacking Florida postal worker

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A 52-year-old Windermere woman is accused of attacking a Florida postal worker on Wednesday, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Mary Ann DiCosolo is facing charges of robbery and battery.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7290 block of Penkridge Lane in Windermere for a battery call.

Deputies said a postal office employee told investigators she was attacked by DiCosolo.

The postal worker told investigators around 12:30 p.m. she was delivering mail when she was approached by a woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told deputies DiCosolo asked her if she was the person who keeps stuffing mail in the box, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The employee started recording video of the incident on her phone, according to court records.

The victim said DiCosolo grabbed her phone and scratched her on the cheek and neck, according to investigators.

Court records show the victim was bleeding from the cheek and neck after the attack.

The employee told deputies she was willing to press charges and was willing to testify in court.

Deputies said the video shows DiCosolo grabbing the victim’s phone.

The video also shows DiCosolo injuring the victim, according to deputies.

Investigators said deputies met with DiCosolo and arrested her for charges of battery and robbery.