Woman strangled, children shot in Orlando triple murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man strangled his wife to death and fatally shot his two children before shooting himself in a triple murder-suicide, according to autopsies completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies said Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, killed his wife, 39-year-old Marielis Soto, and two children, 12-year-old Gabriel and 16-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar, inside their Orange County home before killing himself on Feb. 20. Initial reports said Soto had also been shot to death, rather than strangled.

Officials said Ezequiel Almodovar worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an officer assigned to the Orlando International Airport.

“CBP’s Miami & Tampa Field Offices are saddened to learn of the deaths of one of our officers, who before taking his own life, took the lives of his wife and two children. We are devastated by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” Director of Field Operations Diane Sabatino said after learning of the triple murder-suicide.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it was initially contacted after Almodovar failed to show up to work several days, and they family had not been seen or heard from.