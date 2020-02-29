Teen leads investigators on chase in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy led deputies on a chase through Marion County on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop the stolen vehicle and the teen did not stop.

Happening Now! Deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle however, the driver failed to stop and led deputies on a chase in the area of SE 32nd Street and 36th Avenue until he crashed near SE Maricamp Road and Baseline Road. The driver was a 16 year-old male who was also in possession of a stolen gun. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 28, 2020

Investigators said the chase started in the area of 32nd Street and 36th Avenue.

Deputies said the teen crashed near Maricamp Road and Baseline Road.

The teen was also caught with a stolen gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.