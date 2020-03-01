1 killed in firey crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – According to deputies in Volusia County, a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cloverleaf Boulevard and Anderson Drive.

According to deputies, a Chevrolet Traverse was driving east on Cloverleaf at a high rate of speed when it ran a stop sign.

Officials said the SUV went over the curb and struck a tree, causing the SUV to catch fire.

Deputies said the adult male was “trapped in his vehicle while the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.”

After firefighters extinguished the flames, the driver was pronounced dead minutes later.

According to a news release, the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the driver is unknown.

