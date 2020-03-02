12 displaced by fire at Orange County townhomes
No injuries were reported; Red Cross to assist families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Flames ripped through four Orange County townhomes early Monday, displacing 12 residents, including three children, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 1 a.m. at the Fox Hunt community off Alafaya Trail near Colonial Drive.
Orange County Fire Chief David Jansen said residents were awakened by a smoke alarm.
The aggressive fire, which may have started in a dryer, quickly burned four homes, Jansen said.
The Red Cross will assist the affected families.
We just spoke to a woman who managed to get out of her home just in time after a fire erupted this morning. Fire officials believe a dryer in the back sparked the flames.— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 2, 2020
Another live report from the scene at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/WRC8jhI4S8
