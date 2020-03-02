12 displaced by fire at Orange County townhomes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Flames ripped through four Orange County townhomes early Monday, displacing 12 residents, including three children, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 1 a.m. at the Fox Hunt community off Alafaya Trail near Colonial Drive.

Orange County Fire Chief David Jansen said residents were awakened by a smoke alarm.

The aggressive fire, which may have started in a dryer, quickly burned four homes, Jansen said.

The Red Cross will assist the affected families.