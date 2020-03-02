73-year-old woman hit, killed at Daytona Beach crosswalk

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Charges are pending against the driver Daytona Beach police say fatally struck a 73-year-old and her friend Friday while they were using a crosswalk.

Police said the crash happened around 5;30 p.m. at West International Speedway Boulevard and North Beach Street.

Investigators said they believe the victim, a 73-year-old woman, was walking with a friend when they attempted to cross International Speedway Boulevard heading south. As both pedestrians approached the sidewalk they were hit by the driver of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. Police said the driver was looking to make a right turn from eastbound International Speedway Boulevard when he hit the two pedestrians.

Investigators said both pedestrians had the right-of-way when they were struck.

The 73-year-old woman died at Halifax Health Medical Center. Her 72-year-old friend suffered cuts to her leg and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.