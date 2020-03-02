Burglary suspect arrested after hiding from deputies inside box spring mattress

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Deputies arrested a burglary suspect after they found him hiding from authorities inside a box spring mattress.

The suspect is 30-year-old James Lupis, who was wanted by authorities for stealing someone’s credit card and making unauthorized purchases on it, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 24, authorities said they were able to locate Lupis in Cocoa. He refused to leave the house.

After a standoff, authorities were able to enter the house, where they found Lupis hiding inside of a box spring mattress.

Lupis was taken into custody and was held on bail at the Brevard County jail.