Orlando officer shoots unwanted guest who attempted to kick in his front door, authorities say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – More details about what led to an off-duty Orlando police officer shooting a man Sunday were released by the St. Cloud Police Department.

According to a news release, St. Cloud authorities responded at 1:30 a.m. to the home of Julian Ortiz, an off-duty Orlando police officer. Ortiz had shot a man outside of his home, according to the department.

St. Cloud police said the incident unfolded while Ortiz was hosting a gathering at his home.

Police said one of the invited guests brought a man Ortiz’s home. At some point, the uninvited man, whose name has not been released, was asked to leave, according to authorities.

The man left the home but returned a short time later, according to a news release. When he returned, police said, he attempted to re-enter the home by kicking in the front door of Ortiz’s home.

At that point, Ortiz walked out of the house and was met by an armed man, the same person he had asked to leave earlier, according to the news release. Police said the man fired in the direction of the Ortiz, who was not struck. Ortiz returned fire and shot the man several times, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries, officials said. His condition has not been released.

Officials with the St. Cloud Police Department said the man will face criminal charges.

Ortiz’s actions are still under review, according to investigators.

The OPD officer was relieved of law enforcement duties, with pay, pending the outcome of the St. Cloud police department investigation, officials said.

Ortiz has been assigned to the community relations division and has been a member of the Orlando Police Department since 2017.