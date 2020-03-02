Orlando teen shot multiple times in Deltona drug deal, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after an Orlando teen was shot multiple times during a drug deal in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday after setting up a drug deal near the Deltona skating rink at 1680 Doyle Road.

Investigators said they believe the man was approaching a vehicle when he was shot by someone inside of it. That vehicle then took off, according to deputies.

The victim was driven by friends to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City before being transferred to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he remains in critical condition, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Volusia County detectives at 386-717-2490 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-277-8477.