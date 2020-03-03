Man dies from injuries sustained in February arson fire, police say

ORLANDO, Fl.a – A man died Monday from his injuries after a house was intentionally set on fire in February, Orlando police said.

Officials said Alexander Noble, 49, was pronounced deceased Monday night as a result of burns sustained in the arson fire at a West Washington Street home on Feb. 15. Noble was one of two victims critically injured in the blaze, police said.

Investigators with Orlando Fire Department’s arson and bomb squad and police arrested Robert Hendrix, 62, on Feb. 16 after they say he intentionally set the home on fire.

Hendrix is being held at the Orange County Jail on charges of arson and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said in a news release that his charges will be amended to include a homicide charge after Noble’s death.

Robert Hendrix, 62.

Video recorded by a neighbor showed heavy smoke and huge flames engulfing the home. Neighbors told News 6 the house was a boarding home and several families lived there.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze.