Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Orlando on Super Tuesday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Orlando on Tuesday.

Bloomberg will speak in Orlando around 1 p.m. at his field office on South Orange Avenue.

He is also going to campaign in West Palm Beach and Miami on Tuesday.

The Florida Primary is set for March 17.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race after the primary in South Carolina.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are endorsing Joe Biden for the nomination.

While Bloomberg is campaigning in Florida, delegates from 14 states will be on the line on Super Tuesday.