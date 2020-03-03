Multiple people injured after car slams into business in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Multiple people were injured in The Villages on Monday afternoon after a car slammed into a shopping center.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that their deputies were responding to the business located next to the Publix along Wedgewood Lane, near East County Road 466.

Jay Schauer said that he had just parked at the Publix when he saw the two-door Mercedes speed through the parking lot.

“He started to get out of the car when he saw this car speed up, engine blasting,” said Schauer. “He knocked that post 60 yards and he came down and he hit one of these supports.”

Schauer said he saw at least two women suffering from injuries at the scene.

Salon Jaylee remained closed on Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names or injuries of anyone involved.