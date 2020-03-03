83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

83ºF

Local News

Old Canoe Creek Road to reopen 3 months after pipe collapse injured bicyclist

Collapse destroyed a sidewalk, caused long-term closure

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: Osceola County, traffic
A possible sinkhole opens in St. Cloud.
A possible sinkhole opens in St. Cloud. (WKMG)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A busy St. Cloud road that has been closed for three months is set to reopen after a pipe collapse caused a 12-feet-deep hole, officials said.

The hole, caused by the collapse of a 10-foot-wide stormwater pipe, forced the closure of Old Canoe Creek Road, which has been shut down in both directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (U.S. Highway 192) since Dec. 18.

City officials said the road will reopen Wednesday with temporary single-lane closures scheduled to complete minor outlying work to be performed around the road.

A bicyclist was injured when the hole opened up, falling into the ditch, sustaining minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The road is set to reopen at 10 a.m. with intermittent lane closures expected, according to a news release.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: