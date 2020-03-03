Osceola County high school on lockdown after reports of student with weapon, deputies say

Two Osceola County schools were placed on a lockdown Tuesday morning as authorities investigated a report of a student with a weapon on a high school campus.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a report of a student with a weapon at Poinciana High School. The high school, along with Reedy Creek Elementary School, was placed on lockdown while deputies investigated the incident.

The lockdown was lifted at Reedy Creek around 10:30 a.m. Poinciana High School remains on lockdown.

All students and staff are safe at both schools, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.