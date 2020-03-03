Reward offered after horses slaughtered across Florida

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – There’s a new push to find the people accused of slaughtering horses across Florida.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced it is teaming up with Crimeline to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The latest horse death was reported last week in Collier County. Investigators believe a horse was stolen and then slaughtered for its meat.

Detectives are also looking into two similar cases in Central Florida. One of them was in Sumter County in December. That case involved the theft and slaughter of a mare quarter horse named Jayda, who was stolen from a pasture along State Road 471. The other was reported in November in Marion County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.