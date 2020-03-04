Cincinnati man stalking Orlando woman showed up at her home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man stalked an Orlando woman, tracked down her personal information and traveled from Cincinnati to her home to find her, according to Orlando police.

According to a news release, the victim came home Feb. 20 to find the man, who introduced himself as “Nick," standing outside the front door of her downtown area apartment.

Nick told the woman he traveled from his home in Cincinnati to meet her, using information from White Pages to track down her address and locate her, according to the incident report.

Police said the woman’s apartment is gated and requires a key-card to enter, adding they believe the man went to great lengths to find the woman.

In a statement, police said they want to identify and locate the man, saying his actions are concerning.

Police described the man as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin, with a mustache and long hair down around his ears.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at (321) 235-5300.